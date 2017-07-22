Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

Career teachers workshop

Nicolette Chambers
Saturday, July 22, 2017

THIRTY career teachers from secondary schools in Ba and Tavua participated at a workshop hosted by the University of Fiji at Saweni, Lautoka.

The workshop, themed Empowering teachers to establish sound career paths for students, educated teachers on the expectations of the Ministry of Education.

Officer Western of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board (TSLB) Ravinesh Kishore advised the teachers on certain regulations when dealing with the scholarships and loan schemes.

University's vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir stressed the need for career teachers to consider social order and gender situations when getting students prepared for employment.

Ministry of Education counsellor west Alice Pickering highlighted the importance of the role of career teachers in shaping the future of students.

"As a careers teacher, you need to look at the strengths in students to guide them towards a prosperous career and future," she said.

The workshop also included talks on curriculum vitae (CV) and letter writing in regards to job applications.

There will be a second careers teachers' workshop at the Suva Campus today.








