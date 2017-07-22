/ Front page / News

THE concept of the No Fault Scheme will be introduced next year under the Accident Compensation Scheme.

It will be done under the Workers Compensation Reform.

This was revealed by the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate, at a workshop in Suva for doctors training in the evaluation of permanent impairment under workcare.

Mr Usamate said the current compensation scheme had been plagued also by the issue of compensation not being paid because of the dispute of who was to be blamed.

He said there were employers who disputed every single award, putting the lives of whole families at risk.

"We are looking to the next stage of reform of workers' compensation where we can benefit from a no fault system," he said.

"If and when this is completed, the new scheme is expected to assist the families of the deceased and injured workers and also promote wealth creation in society."

Mr Usamate said under the scheme, doctors' competency and responsibility was best demonstrated.

"Through the training, I want to see more standardised assessment by medical assessors. This will minimise the disputes and delays, thus continuously increasing the number of backlog cases," he said.

He said the Accident Compensation Scheme and the "No Fault Scheme" could also be mechanisms that applied to workplace accidents.