Project gathers interest

+ Enlarge this image FNU students standing next to a battery operated rickshaw on display at the FNU open day at the Fiji National University Nasinu campus yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

ONE of the major attractions at the 2017 Fiji National University (FNU) open day was the completed rickshaw project displayed to students.

The open day, which was held yesterday at the FNU Nasinu campus, attracted the interest of schools from as far as the Western Division.

College of Engineering Science and Technology executive offcier Ashneel Sharan said the project was carried out by students enrolled in the Diploma in Automotive Engineering and Certificate III programs. He said the open day provided an opportunity for the college to promote its offered programs to the students of the various schools.

"We offer 90 programs starting from the Certificate III to Bachelor in Engineering Honours, which we just started this semester. This is a good opportunity for students to take up these courses and get enrolled at FNU once they leave school," he said.

Mr Sharan said the rickshaw project was designed to cater for only one person and it was registered with the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Meanwhile, Year 13 student of Nakauvadra High School Setoki Niqara said the open day was informative and he learnt a lot from information provided on various courses at FNU.

"I now have a fair idea which career field I will take.

"At the moment I am looking at doing something in the science field," he said.