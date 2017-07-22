Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 22 July

Bridge guide fence

Saturday, July 22, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is making arrangements for the fabrication and installation of a guide fence on the new Rewa Bridge.

FRA acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said the work was expected to be completed before the end of the month.

"The bridge has been designed and constructed to an internationally safe standard. The footpaths on both sides of the bridge are raised above the carriageway," he said.

Mr Sen said the decision to install the guide fence was made by FRA in consultation with the community to mitigate the risk of students falling on to the roadway.

"The footpath height difference above the carriage way is the mechanism which prevent errant vehicles from striking pedestrians.

"The guide fence is simply to avoid children stumbling onto the roadway."

"This is not unique to the bridge and pedestrians are at risk from being struck by vehicles throughout Fiji every day of the year.

"The FRA team has consulted the heads of schools in Nausori to create awareness amongst the school children who will be using the new bridge and is counting on the support of parents and school teachers to supervise the large number of school children who will use the new bridge," Me Sen said.








