First in Fiji

+ Enlarge this image SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav, right, talks to India's State Minister for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh during his visit to Fiji. Looking on are the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar,

PREPARATIONS are going well to conduct free screenings at various locations in the country for people living with disabilities.

It is said to be the first time that such a screening is being conducted for people who have physical disabilities, with the aim to make them able.

A team of specialists is being brought to the country from India by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji to conduct the free screenings.

The free screenings will be held in conjunction with a cultural program at all the venues to raise medical awareness. SSPHL has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services since 2012 to provide high ended tertiary care in the country.

But this is the first time it is partnering with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation to conduct free screenings for disabled persons.

The first free screening will be held in Labasa for two days from July 27, after which the Indian specialists will travel to Suva.

SSPHL director, Professor Manu Munibhargav said the specialists would head straight to Labasa after arriving in the country next week.

"While we will screen those registered with the ministry, others who are not registered are also welcome to come for the free screenings in their nearest location," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of specialists from India will also be in the country next month to perform open heart and joint replacement surgeries.

The open heart surgeries will be held at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from August 14 while joint replacement surgeries will be in Lautoka Hospital for one week from the same date.

Prof Munibhargav said patients should see their local doctors to make arrangements for the surgeries.

All payments for the surgeries have to be made to the Health Ministry, which has fixed the cost for the surgeries.

People interested in any of the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL Fiji team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.