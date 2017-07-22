Regional strength workshop

/ Front page / News

THE Pacific Community (SPC) facilitated the first regional workshop to strengthen Social and Environmental Responsibility (SER).

This was part of efforts to engage in mainstreaming social and environmental safeguards and promote climate and environmentally responsible programs and corporate operations.

SPC deputy director-general Dr Audrey Aumua said social and environmental responsibility was an unusual topic yet it was a great opportunity to identify synergies between regional organisations to strengthen sustainable development.

"There is an increased awareness on the environment among our institutions, with many climate change discussions taking place," Dr Aumua said.

"While it is up to each organisation to develop their own SER policies, this forum provides an opportunity to reflect on SER."

in our organisations and in our environment, identify challenges, to have an exchange on experiences in a safe place as this represents also a question of shifting culture."

SER is a management concept to develop good corporate practices in an ethical and sustainable way to manage the organisation's impacts in social, environmental, climate and economic fields while obtaining the maximum benefits for the whole society.