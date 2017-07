/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Gospel High School students stand at ease during their passing-out parade at Samabula in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

SIX special needs students stole the show at the Gospel High School annual cadet passing-out parade in Suva yesterday.

Without any assistance from their interpreter, the crowd marvelled at how they completed the parade without any assistance.

The school's assistant principal, Savenaca Muamua, said the parade this year really improved compared with previous years.

Read more about the Gospel High School Cade parade in todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition today.