A MAN convicted of killing his brother after an argument over a bowl of dhal was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

While sentencing Aisake Vana Jr, High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera said the evidence given by Aisake suggested that he had been experiencing oppression in his own home over a period of time.

