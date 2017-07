/ Front page / News

THE ex-wife of a man who is on trial for one count of attempted murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm yesterday told the High Court in Suva that her ex-husband stabbed her partner while he was trying to defend her.

Rakesh Narayan is alleged to have stabbed his ex-wife and her partner outside a supermarket in Nakasi last year.

Read more about this case in todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition today.