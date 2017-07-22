Labour pays tribute to Kanwal

/ Front page / News

FIJI Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of educationist, author and poet Jogindar Singh Kanwal.

Mr Kanwal, of Varadoli in Ba, died on Monday and his funeral was held on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Chaudhry said Mr Kanwal would always be remembered for his immense contribution to Fiji and the Indian diaspora through his cultural activities and literary works.

