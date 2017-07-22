Perseverance to stand out at Kaila! semi-finals

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A huge crowd that turned out to witness the Kaila! Star Search quarter-finals at the Village 6 cinemas in Suva last week. Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakaewavosa thanked the fans for their support. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

OVER the past years, it has been seen that the contestant who has prepared well for the Kaila! Star Search competition has gone on to win the event.

And with this year's event heading into the semi-final stages next Thursday, the remaining 10 contestants are trying to fine-tune their preparations. Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said rehearsals and preparedness were two of the most important elements of achieving success in the competition.

