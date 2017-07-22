Financial seminar for women market vendors

/ Front page / News

WOMEN market vendors in Lautoka yesterday met financial service providers, in an interaction designed to strengthen the financial security of women vendors.

Organised by the UNDP in partnership with UN Women, the Lautoka City Council and the Ministry of Local Government, the financial seminar and fair at the Lautoka Municipal Market allowed the vendors to have one on one discussions with financial service providers.

