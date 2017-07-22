Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

Financial seminar for women market vendors

Margaret Wise
Saturday, July 22, 2017

WOMEN market vendors in Lautoka yesterday met financial service providers, in an interaction designed to strengthen the financial security of women vendors.

Organised by the UNDP in partnership with UN Women, the Lautoka City Council and the Ministry of Local Government, the financial seminar and fair at the Lautoka Municipal Market allowed the vendors to have one on one discussions with financial service providers.

