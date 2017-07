/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 2017 Digicel Bula Festival contestants, from left: Miss Clyde Nishika Singh, Miss Sharmas Mariana Lewavukivuki, Miss Today FM Ashika Menon, Miss Nadi Town Council Vasenai Wacegucegu, Miss Property Experts Samanth Agai, Miss Krish Amusement Aqela Waqav

NADI Town will come alive today with the opening of the week-long Digicel Nadi Bula Festival 2017.

Nine contestants are vying for the queen's crown, which rewards the winner with a trip overseas courtesy of Fiji Airways.

