STORE water, use it wisely and boil all drinking water, says the Water Authority of Fiji.

The advisory from WAF comes in the wake of a water crisis in Nadi caused by an algae bloom affecting waterways in the Vaturu Dam and slowing down processing at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant.

With disruptions expected to continue over the next few months, WAF has called on all affected residents from Sabeto to Uciwai to use water responsibly.

