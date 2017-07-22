Locals happy with footpath

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS of Delailabasa are grateful to the Ministry of Local Government for the construction of a footpath along their road.

Ratepayers representative Ambika Raj said this indicated their pleas had been heard.

"We are grateful to the Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar for keeping his word and we thank the Labasa Town Council for a job well done and we can tell that we are now safe when walking up this street and there is no more traffic hazard for the people," he said

