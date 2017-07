/ Front page / News

MORE than 400 students converged at the Fiji National University's open day in Labasa yesterday.

Students travelled from as far as Savusavu and Bua to be part of the event that was aimed at helping students make informed decisions about their career.

FNU lecturer Hasmukh Bhindi reminded the students that choosing a career warranted a pivotal decision.

