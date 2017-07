/ Front page / News

TIMES certainly are not so rosy for some grog swipers it seems.

Beachcomber heard this amusing tale from a contributor somewhere in the Western Division.

"You know times are hard," he remarked.

"I was at this grog session where everyone was whispering to each other.

"I wonder why?

"Anyway, $70 worth of grog was mixed and was stored in a bucket.

"After we left, well after I left, the gang took all the kosa and mixed it again.

"Because no one was doped!

"Isa. Oh so sad, so awful!"