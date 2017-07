/ Front page / News

THE National Federation Party is the only political party in Fiji that has never involved itself in military coups or lawlessness, says newly-appointed party general secretary Jagannath Sami.

"The NFP has a history of credibility and an envious record of what it has achieved since independence," he said after the announcement of his appointment in Lautoka yesterday.

