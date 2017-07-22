45 kids' cancer cases each year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar during the launch of the Pediatrics Oncology Policy and Childhood Cancer awareness month at the CWM Hospital yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

AN estimated 45 new cases of cancer in children under the age of 15 are diagnosed every year in Fiji, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar has revealed.

"But less than 50 per cent are presented to the health care system," she said.

She highlighted this during the launch of the Pediatrics Oncology Policy and Child Cancer Awareness month at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where she stressed the importance of awareness campaigns.

