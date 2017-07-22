Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

45 kids' cancer cases each year

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 22, 2017

AN estimated 45 new cases of cancer in children under the age of 15 are diagnosed every year in Fiji, Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar has revealed.

"But less than 50 per cent are presented to the health care system," she said.

She highlighted this during the launch of the Pediatrics Oncology Policy and Child Cancer Awareness month at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where she stressed the importance of awareness campaigns.

Read more about the improving survival rate of children with cancer in todays The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition today.








