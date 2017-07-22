Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 22 July

OAG unearths unaudited accounts

The OAG 2016 report further found that since 2015, the Fiji Museum, Fiji Arts Council and Fiji Higher Education Commission had not submitted audited accounts for total grants of $2,310,183.

In response, the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts said the Fiji Museum started the process and engaged Ernst and Young for auditing.

"To date audit has been done for 2006 to 2009 accounts and they are currently updating 2010 to 2012 accounts for auditing," the ministry said.

"Parts of their books are with FICAC as investigations against the former director are still under way."

