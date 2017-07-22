Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 22 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No record

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, July 22, 2017

THE Auditor-General's 2016 reports have identified eight instances where government agencies and grant recipients are yet to submit audited accounts for funds totaling about $245 million.

In at least one of the cases, the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) noted an agency had unaudited accounts from 2003.

And the OAG noted that in the absence of the annual financial statements and audited accounts, the audit could not ascertain whether the grants issued were properly accounted for.

Read about which other government bodies had not submitted properly audited accounts by the time the Auditor General's report was compiled in your copy of todays The Fiji Times or by subscribing to the E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police seize cards
  2. No record
  3. Murder most foul
  4. Party movie
  5. Driti's rise in rugby
  6. Week-long festival starts
  7. Students involved in serious crimes, says Qiliho
  8. A party of principle
  9. First in Fiji
  10. OAG unearths unaudited accounts

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  8. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  9. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)