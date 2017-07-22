/ Front page / News

THE Auditor-General's 2016 reports have identified eight instances where government agencies and grant recipients are yet to submit audited accounts for funds totaling about $245 million.

In at least one of the cases, the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) noted an agency had unaudited accounts from 2003.

And the OAG noted that in the absence of the annual financial statements and audited accounts, the audit could not ascertain whether the grants issued were properly accounted for.

