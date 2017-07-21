Oldest inmate in Fiji is 83: FCS

Update: 6:24PM AN 83-YEAR-OLD is the oldest serving inmate at one of the 13 corrections centre in the country.
This was revealed by Fiji Corrections Service Director
Rehabilitation, Elena Vuru during her address at the Serua Provincial Council
Meeting today.
Nine people between the age groups of 71 years to 90 years are
currently serving custodial terms around the country.
Ms Vuru
said that since 2010 the number of iTaukei's getting into correction facilities
kept increasing.
She also
confirmed that 15 children from the province were currently serving custodial
terms for various offences, of which the youngest was a 19-year-old.