Oldest inmate in Fiji is 83: FCS

Update: 6:24PM AN 83-YEAR-OLD is the oldest serving inmate at one of the 13 corrections centre in the country.

This was revealed by Fiji Corrections Service Director Rehabilitation, Elena Vuru during her address at the Serua Provincial Council Meeting today.

Nine people between the age groups of 71 years to 90 years are currently serving custodial terms around the country.

Ms Vuru said that since 2010 the number of iTaukei's getting into correction facilities kept increasing.

She also confirmed that 15 children from the province were currently serving custodial terms for various offences, of which the youngest was a 19-year-old.