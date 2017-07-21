Ro Teimumu calls for preservation of fish species

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:14PM LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa has urged for the protection of various endangered fish species that are currently in the breeding season.

Ro Teimumu in a statement said studies have confirmed that there has been a notable depletion of two specifies of fish, the 'kawakawa' and the 'donu' from Fiji's waters

"We must be mindful that the preservation of these species of fish is no longer the role of our fishermen only, but the responsibility lies on all of us as well to ensure we are mindful of their breeding season and allow them the environment to breed", she said.

Ro Teimumu stated that often people fail to realize that the consumer market has a huge role to play, for where there is a demand, there will be a supply.

"Therefore consumers need to be able to exercise responsibility during such crucial periods of fish breeding", she said.

"Surely we can curb our appetites and will ourselves not to buy or eat 'kawakawa' or 'donu' during this crucial breeding period".