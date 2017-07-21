Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Best player dedicates win to late teacher

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 5:59PM TWO Year 8 students of St Agnes Primary Schools scooped the best players' special awards for their individual grades at the Nasinu Primary Schools Netball competition awards night last week.

School prefect Pirisila Boletawa dedicated her award and her team's win to her former teacher and coach Make Sorovakarua who passed away earlier this year. 

The Under 13 netball captain said the netball competitions were tough and with eight weeks of netball matches, it was teamwork and hardwork that helped them win the competition.

Atelaite Waqalevu also received the best player award for her grade and she was pleased with her performance as she aims to continue pursuing a career in netball.

The 14-year-old said while preparing for the competition, her team had prepared to win as they wanted to leave a mark at the school before leaving for higher education at the end of the year.

Team Coach Siteri Roverove said she was pleased with the girls' performance as they had improved in their skills such as ball handling and defense.








