Best player dedicates win to late teacher

Update: 5:59PM TWO Year 8 students of St Agnes Primary Schools scooped the best players' special awards for their individual grades at the Nasinu Primary Schools Netball competition awards night last week.
School
prefect Pirisila Boletawa dedicated her award and her team's win to her former
teacher and coach Make Sorovakarua who passed away earlier this year.
The Under
13 netball captain said the netball competitions were tough and with eight
weeks of netball matches, it was teamwork and hardwork that helped them win the
competition.
Atelaite
Waqalevu also received the best player award for her grade and she was pleased
with her performance as she aims to continue pursuing a career in netball.
The
14-year-old said while preparing for the competition, her team had prepared to
win as they wanted to leave a mark at the school before leaving for higher
education at the end of the year.
Team Coach
Siteri Roverove said she was pleased with the girls' performance as they had
improved in their skills such as ball handling and defense.