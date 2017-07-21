Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

St Agnes scoops netball title

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 5:44PM THE St Agnes Primary School netball teams today won all the grades during the Nasinu Kaji netball competition.

The Nabua school dedicated the win to their year eight students who will leave the school this year.

The school won the under 9-14 grades in their weekly competition.

Coach Bernadette Were said it was hard work and dedication that pursued during their training that made them win.

"It was the children's dedication towards training and the support from parents that boosted the morale of the girls to perform better in all their games," Were said.

"The girls were determined and there will be a time when these girls will one day don the national uniform."

Were stated that their participation in their different club games were of the major boost in their performance.

"They have really improved them in terms of their skills despite some setback during our weekend games.

"This year has been a successful netball career for us as we had some financial constraints but the parents were very helpful in terms of catering the students in preparing lunch.

"Hats off to our coaches who have been encouraging our girls in training and for us we will try to defend our titles again next year," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tearful farewell
  2. Journals from the UK
  3. Sex 'was consensual'
  4. Yuri's love for Fiji
  5. Charred remains
  6. Man imprisoned for killing brother
  7. PM invites investors
  8. Humpback greets tourists in Lomaiviti waters
  9. Revival of Adi Natuicake Festival
  10. Advances 'not returned'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)