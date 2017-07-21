St Agnes scoops netball title

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image St Agnes netball players with their spoils. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:44PM THE St Agnes Primary School netball teams today won all the grades during the Nasinu Kaji netball competition.

The Nabua school dedicated the win to their year eight students who will leave the school this year.

The school won the under 9-14 grades in their weekly competition.

Coach Bernadette Were said it was hard work and dedication that pursued during their training that made them win.

"It was the children's dedication towards training and the support from parents that boosted the morale of the girls to perform better in all their games," Were said.

"The girls were determined and there will be a time when these girls will one day don the national uniform."

Were stated that their participation in their different club games were of the major boost in their performance.

"They have really improved them in terms of their skills despite some setback during our weekend games.

"This year has been a successful netball career for us as we had some financial constraints but the parents were very helpful in terms of catering the students in preparing lunch.

"Hats off to our coaches who have been encouraging our girls in training and for us we will try to defend our titles again next year," she said.