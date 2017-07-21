Tournament to boost 7s team for series

Update: 5:39PM PARTICIPATING in the upcoming champion of champions' tournament will be suitable for the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.
Coach Gareth Baber highlighted this saying their
participation in the tournament would be fitting and for them as a team as they
prepare for the upcoming 2017-2018 HSBC World Rugby 7s Series.
"It fits in terms of the tournament happening in
October so it is the start of our competition block," Baber said.
"It fits in terms of the finances because you know what
every team will want to get some money for their programs and it fits because
we get to play against top teams in the world, which is the standard I want to
see our players competing at," he said.
"Regardless if they have played for Fiji before well
then they are in to it too because it would be a good opportunity to expose
them those levels."
He said they are awaiting an official confirmation from
World Rugby.
Meanwhile China will be hosting the most expensive
tournament that would be held sometime in October later this year.