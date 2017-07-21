Tournament to boost 7s team for series

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:39PM PARTICIPATING in the upcoming champion of champions' tournament will be suitable for the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.

Coach Gareth Baber highlighted this saying their participation in the tournament would be fitting and for them as a team as they prepare for the upcoming 2017-2018 HSBC World Rugby 7s Series.

"It fits in terms of the tournament happening in October so it is the start of our competition block," Baber said.

"It fits in terms of the finances because you know what every team will want to get some money for their programs and it fits because we get to play against top teams in the world, which is the standard I want to see our players competing at," he said.

"Regardless if they have played for Fiji before well then they are in to it too because it would be a good opportunity to expose them those levels."

He said they are awaiting an official confirmation from World Rugby.

Meanwhile China will be hosting the most expensive tournament that would be held sometime in October later this year.