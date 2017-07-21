Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Baber hunts for speedsters

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 4:56PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has turned up the ante in his quest to inject speed into his team for the 2017-2018 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Baber has indicated his intentions of recruiting speedsters like Bauan bullet Ratu Banuve Tabakaucoro.

"He has got a natural talent he is a sprinter and in sevens fairly enough some of the best players in the world are sprinters," Baber said.

He said the American team has sprinters like Carlin Isle and Perry Baker and even though they were past thirty, they were still doing it for their teams.








