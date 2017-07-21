USP market day

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:33PM MEMBERS of the public showed up in large numbers to take advantage of the Market Day held at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus today.

There was live entertainment, affordable food and products of different ranges available at the event.

Second year Engineering student Cynthia Chandra was one of the many students who took advantage of the market day.

"It's a very useful initiative by the University to set this up every month as there is a variety of food and low prices on clothes, books and jewelry," she said.

"It's also very important for the vendors as their shops are located in different parts of the city, often in places we do not know about and this also gives them an opportunity to show case their hand-made crafts and sell their products."

The market day began on Wednesday and will end this week Sunday.