Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USP market day

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 4:33PM MEMBERS of the public showed up in large numbers to take advantage of the Market Day held at the University of the South Pacific's Laucala campus today.

There was live entertainment, affordable food and products of different ranges available at the event.

Second year Engineering student Cynthia Chandra was one of the many students who took advantage of the market day.

"It's a very useful initiative by the University to set this up every month as there is a variety of food and low prices on clothes, books and jewelry," she said.

"It's also very important for the vendors as their shops are located in different parts of the city, often in places we do not know about and this also gives them an opportunity to show case their hand-made crafts and sell their products."

The market day began on Wednesday and will end this week Sunday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tearful farewell
  2. Journals from the UK
  3. Sex 'was consensual'
  4. Yuri's love for Fiji
  5. Charred remains
  6. Man imprisoned for killing brother
  7. PM invites investors
  8. Humpback greets tourists in Lomaiviti waters
  9. Revival of Adi Natuicake Festival
  10. Advances 'not returned'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)