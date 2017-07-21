Fishing tournament revived

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:24PM THE Annual Fiji International Game Fishing Tournament (FIGFT) is set to return to the Pacific game fishing calendar after its two-year absence.

The revival of the event coincides with the reopening of the Pacific Harbour Game Fishing Club and the newly opened Pearl Resort Marina.

Allocated line classes at the 31st FIGFT 2017 are 8kg, 10kg, 15kg, 24kg and 37kg.

Species categories are Marlin, Swordfish, Sailfish, Spearfish, Wahoo, Tuna, Mahimahi, Spanish Mackerel and Barracuda.

Previous tournaments have attracted high profile teams from Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and the United States with local entries from as far as Savusavu and Denarau.

With interest extremely high and with the record number of world class boats available in the country this year, we expect to be well supported by local and international anglers once again to this prestigious tournament.

The event will take place at the Pearl Resort Marina from July 28 - 30, 2017.

