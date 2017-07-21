Gospel holds cadet pass-out parade

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:12PM STUDENTS of Gospel High School braved the chilly weather to demonstrate the disciplined training they learnt over the past two weeks during their passing-out parade today.

More than 300 people including teachers, parents and former scholars of the Samabula School held their heads high as they witnessed the students display their military training at their school ground.

Chief Guest and Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto thanked the students for their hard work and commitment.

He said the drill standard the students displayed reflected the effort, commitment, teamwork obedience and attitude the students had put into the training.

About 600 students took part in the pass out parade this morning.