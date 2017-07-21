Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Man imprisoned for killing brother

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 2:38PM A MAN convicted of killing his brother was sentenced to more than three years by the High Court in Suva today.

In sentencing Aisake Vana Jnr  Justice Vinsent Perera  said to promote well-being in the society, people are expected to exercise a reasonable degree of self-control and tolerance; to live and let live.

"Causing the death of another human being over a dispute cannot be taken lightly," Justice Perera said.

"Leniency in dealing with this type of offending will send a wrong message to the society," he said.

Vana Jr who stabbed his younger brother, Suliasi Veisere, to death on April 5 last year after the two fought over a bowl of dhal was handed a three years nine months prison sentence.

The 38-year-old will have to spend one year and nine months in prison before he is eligible for parole.








