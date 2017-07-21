Man imprisoned for killing brother

Update: 2:38PM A MAN convicted of killing his brother was sentenced to more than three years by the High Court in Suva today.
In sentencing Aisake Vana
Jnr Justice Vinsent Perera said to promote well-being in the society,
people are expected to exercise a reasonable degree of self-control and
tolerance; to live and let live.
"Causing the death of
another human being over a dispute cannot be taken lightly," Justice Perera
said.
"Leniency in dealing with
this type of offending will send a wrong message to the society," he said.
Vana Jr who stabbed his younger
brother, Suliasi Veisere, to death on April 5 last year after the two fought
over a bowl of dhal was handed a three years nine months prison sentence.
The 38-year-old will have to spend
one year and nine months in prison before he is eligible for parole.