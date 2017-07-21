Man imprisoned for killing brother

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aisake Vana Jnr is being escorted out of court after being sentenced to more than three years in prison today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 2:38PM A MAN convicted of killing his brother was sentenced to more than three years by the High Court in Suva today.

In sentencing Aisake Vana Jnr Justice Vinsent Perera said to promote well-being in the society, people are expected to exercise a reasonable degree of self-control and tolerance; to live and let live.

"Causing the death of another human being over a dispute cannot be taken lightly," Justice Perera said.

"Leniency in dealing with this type of offending will send a wrong message to the society," he said.

Vana Jr who stabbed his younger brother, Suliasi Veisere, to death on April 5 last year after the two fought over a bowl of dhal was handed a three years nine months prison sentence.

The 38-year-old will have to spend one year and nine months in prison before he is eligible for parole.