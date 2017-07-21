Students urged to use Scholastic Crime Stoppers programme

Update: 1:37PM CHILD protection needs a dimensional approach where everyone must take reasonable measures and ownership.
Dilkusha Methodist High School principal Satyendra Singh highlighted
this at the launch of the Scholastic Crime Stoppers programme at their school
in Nausori today.
The program is expected to assist students who are unable to report
their concerns directly to relevant authorities.
"We are all duty bound to curtail acts which are perceived to be
criminal in nature from our settings, thus this role should not be limited only
to relevant agencies such as Department of Social Welfare or the Fiji Police
Force," Mr Singh said.
"This program broadened teachers knowledge to look at issues from an
optimistic perspective when dealing with child related issues."
Chief guest and Education Ministry deputy secretary professional Kelera
Taloga also urged students to make use of such programs as it assists them in
many ways especially in reporting unwanted issues that is happening in our very
own school vicinity and community.