Students urged to use Scholastic Crime Stoppers programme

SITERI SAUVAKACOLO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 1:37PM CHILD protection needs a dimensional approach where everyone must take reasonable measures and ownership.

Dilkusha Methodist High School principal Satyendra Singh highlighted this at the launch of the Scholastic Crime Stoppers programme at their school in Nausori today.

The program is expected to assist students who are unable to report their concerns directly to relevant authorities.

"We are all duty bound to curtail acts which are perceived to be criminal in nature from our settings, thus this role should not be limited only to relevant agencies such as Department of Social Welfare or the Fiji Police Force," Mr Singh said.

"This program broadened teachers knowledge to look at issues from an optimistic perspective when dealing with child related issues."

Chief guest and Education Ministry deputy secretary professional Kelera Taloga also urged students to make use of such programs as it assists them in many ways especially in reporting unwanted issues that is happening in our very own school vicinity and community.








