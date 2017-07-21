Sami is NFP general secretary

Update: 1:20PM FORMER Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Jagannath Sami is the new general secretary of the National Federation Party.
His appointment was announced a few minutes ago at a press conference at
the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.
Mr Sami replaces Bala Dass who has resigned to concentrate fully on his role as
general secretary of the Fiji Cane Growers Association, having served as the party's chief administrator and organiser for the
last two years.
Mr Sami was appointed by the NFP
Management Board, after a resolution was unanimously adopted by delegates at
the party's annual
general meeting
on June 3, 2017.