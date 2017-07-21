Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Sami is NFP general secretary

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 1:20PM FORMER Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Jagannath Sami is the new general secretary of the National Federation Party.

His appointment was announced  a few minutes ago at a press conference at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.

Mr Sami replaces Bala Dass who has resigned to concentrate fully on his role as general secretary of the Fiji Cane Growers Association, having served as the party's chief administrator and organiser for the last two years.

Mr Sami was appointed by the NFP Management Board, after a resolution was unanimously adopted by delegates at the party's annual general meeting on June 3, 2017.








