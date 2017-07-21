Students take advantage of FNU open day

Update: 1:09PM STUDENTS from around the Northern division turned up today at the Katonivere grounds in Labasa to be part of the Fiji National University (FNU) open day.
FNU communication, language and literature department lecturer
Hasmukh Bhindi said the open day showcases the teaching, learning and
recreation facilities available at the campus.
"The open
day is important as it also provides students, teachers, parents and guardians
with the better understanding of all programs on offer, qualification and
subject requirements and which career paths are available for students after
they graduate," he said.
"Most
of these students have their own questions of what career path to follow so
with this open day, their questions will be answered and with the support of
their families and guidance from teachers can align their dream career goals
and work towards it."