Students take advantage of FNU open day

+ Enlarge this image Students and teachers of Savusavu Secondary School at the FNU open day in Labasa today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

Update: 1:09PM STUDENTS from around the Northern division turned up today at the Katonivere grounds in Labasa to be part of the Fiji National University (FNU) open day.

FNU communication, language and literature department lecturer Hasmukh Bhindi said the open day showcases the teaching, learning and recreation facilities available at the campus.

"The open day is important as it also provides students, teachers, parents and guardians with the better understanding of all programs on offer, qualification and subject requirements and which career paths are available for students after they graduate," he said.

"Most of these students have their own questions of what career path to follow so with this open day, their questions will be answered and with the support of their families and guidance from teachers can align their dream career goals and work towards it."