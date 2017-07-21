UniFiji hosts careers teachers workshop

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:25PM A WORKSHOP for careers teachers on the dissemination of information as expected by the Ministry of Education was hosted by the University of Fiji's Saweni campus last week.

The workshop attracted 30 careers teachers from various secondary schools from the Ba to Tavua districts.

Officer Western of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board (TSLB) Ravinesh Kishore advised the teachers on the regulations regarding the scholarships and loans schemes.

The workshop also featured a session on curriculum vitae/resume and cover letter writing for job applications.

Another workshop will be held at the Suva Campus on Saturday, July 22, 2017.