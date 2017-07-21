Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji hosts careers teachers workshop

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 12:25PM A WORKSHOP for careers teachers on the dissemination of information as expected by the Ministry of Education was hosted by the University of Fiji's Saweni campus last week.

The workshop attracted 30 careers teachers from various secondary schools from the Ba to Tavua districts.

Officer Western of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Board (TSLB) Ravinesh Kishore advised the teachers on the regulations regarding the scholarships and loans schemes. 

The workshop also featured a session on curriculum vitae/resume and cover letter writing for job applications.

Another workshop will be held at the Suva Campus on Saturday, July 22, 2017.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tearful farewell
  2. Journals from the UK
  3. Sex 'was consensual'
  4. Yuri's love for Fiji
  5. Charred remains
  6. Man imprisoned for killing brother
  7. PM invites investors
  8. Humpback greets tourists in Lomaiviti waters
  9. Revival of Adi Natuicake Festival
  10. Advances 'not returned'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)