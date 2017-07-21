Police officers secure France rugby contracts

Update: 12:13PM TWO officers from the Fiji Police Force have secured contracts to play professional rugby in France.
Special Constables Eremasi Radrodro and Joeli Lutumailagi have both
served the force for two and six years respectively in the field of community
policing Fiji through the rugby concept.
In fareweling the players, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General
Sitiveni Qilho said the support of the entire institution was behind them.
"Thank you for having the courtesy to come and say goodbye which
is not only a show of respect to the institution but it says a lot about your
humble nature and this is a quality that will take you both a long way in your
professional rugby career," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
Speaking on behalf of the two, Radrodro said they were grateful to the Force for providing them employment opportunities.
The two have resigned from the Fiji Police Force and will leave for
France next week.