Debate to focus on tourism

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 12:01PM GOVERNMENT officials will hold a debate next week on how the tourism industry can lead to greater economic prosperity for the nation.

In a statement by the Fijian Parliament Civic Education and Media Unit, it said the tourism industry drove Fiji's economy to greater heights over the past years.

"The industry is linked to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that Fiji is committed to achieving in a bid to further boost economic developments," it said.

The debate panelists include the Minister for Industry and Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya, Opposition Member of Parliament Prem Singh, Dr. Dawn Gibson from USP's School of Tourism and Hospitality, Fantasha Lockington from the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and Daniel Urai from the National Union of Hospitality Catering and Tourism Industries Employees.

Members of the public are  urged to throng in numbers to the event which will be from 5pm to 7pm at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel next week Monday.








