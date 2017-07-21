Debate to focus on tourism

Update: 12:01PM GOVERNMENT officials will hold a debate next week on how the tourism industry can lead to greater economic prosperity for the nation.
In a statement
by the Fijian Parliament Civic Education and Media Unit, it said the tourism industry drove Fiji's economy
to greater heights over the past years.
"The
industry is linked to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that
Fiji is committed to achieving in a bid to further boost economic
developments," it said.
The debate panelists include the Minister for Industry and Trade, Tourism, Lands
and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya, Opposition Member of Parliament Prem Singh,
Dr. Dawn Gibson from USP's School of Tourism and Hospitality, Fantasha
Lockington from the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and Daniel Urai from the
National Union of Hospitality Catering and Tourism Industries Employees.
Members of
the public are urged to throng in numbers to the event which will be from
5pm to 7pm at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel next week Monday.