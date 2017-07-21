Capital programs challenge for Agriculture Ministry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 11:40AM IMPLEMENTATION of our capital programs remains a major challenge.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Samuela Lagataki made the comment while opening a workshop on the Ministry's 2017-2018 Annual Corporate Plan for the new financial year at the GCC Complex in Nasese earlier this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated $86.3 million in the 2017-2018 financial year.

Mr Lagataki said the purpose for the annual corporate planning exercise is to help the Ministry plan and prepare the resources that are needed to deliver the objectives.

"Our budget utilization speaks clearly on our performance and we should not procrastinate but take our cue from the expectations of the leaders in the Ministry in order to achieve our goals," Mr Lagataki said.

"A corporate plan as you are aware represents the Ministry's goal, the objective and future work activities. It sets out the actions required and identifies the resources available to deliver the stated aims and objectives.

"It expresses in detail the approaches, the key performance indicators and the desired outcomes and it helps in monitoring finances and liabilities as well as identify opportunities."

The Workshop concluded on Wednesday, July 19.