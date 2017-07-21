Capital programs challenge for Agriculture Ministry

Update: 11:40AM IMPLEMENTATION of our capital programs remains a major challenge.
Acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Samuela
Lagataki made the comment while opening a workshop on the Ministry's 2017-2018
Annual Corporate Plan for the new financial year at the GCC Complex in Nasese
earlier this week.
The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated $86.3
million in the 2017-2018 financial year.
Mr Lagataki said the purpose
for the annual corporate planning exercise is to help the Ministry plan and
prepare the resources that are needed to deliver the objectives.
"Our budget utilization speaks clearly on our
performance and we should not procrastinate but take our cue from the
expectations of the leaders in the Ministry in order to achieve our goals,"
Mr Lagataki said.
"A corporate plan as you are aware represents the
Ministry's goal, the objective and future work activities. It sets out the
actions required and identifies the resources available to deliver the stated
aims and objectives.
"It expresses in detail the approaches, the key
performance indicators and the desired outcomes and it helps in monitoring
finances and liabilities as well as identify opportunities."
The Workshop concluded on Wednesday, July 19.