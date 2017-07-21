Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Capital programs challenge for Agriculture Ministry

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, July 21, 2017

Update: 11:40AM IMPLEMENTATION of our capital programs remains a major challenge.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Samuela Lagataki made the comment while opening a workshop on the Ministry's 2017-2018 Annual Corporate Plan for the new financial year at the GCC Complex in Nasese earlier this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated $86.3 million in the 2017-2018 financial year.

Mr Lagataki said the purpose for the annual corporate planning exercise is to help the Ministry plan and prepare the resources that are needed to deliver the objectives.

"Our budget utilization speaks clearly on our performance and we should not procrastinate but take our cue from the expectations of the leaders in the Ministry in order to achieve our goals," Mr  Lagataki said.

"A corporate plan as you are aware represents the Ministry's goal, the objective and future work activities. It sets out the actions required and identifies the resources available to deliver the stated aims and objectives.

"It expresses in detail the approaches, the key performance indicators and the desired outcomes and it helps in monitoring finances and liabilities as well as identify opportunities."

The Workshop concluded on Wednesday, July 19.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tearful farewell
  2. Journals from the UK
  3. Sex 'was consensual'
  4. Yuri's love for Fiji
  5. Charred remains
  6. Man imprisoned for killing brother
  7. PM invites investors
  8. Humpback greets tourists in Lomaiviti waters
  9. Revival of Adi Natuicake Festival
  10. Advances 'not returned'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)