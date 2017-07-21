Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Friday 21 July

Economic summit

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 21, 2017

THE National Federation Party says it will bring back the annual national economic summit if it forms government after the general election next year.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the two or three-day annual meeting with all sectors of the economy, including businesses, the unions, social and community organisations, resource owners and representatives of the poor, would allow them to communicate freely, not just with the Government but with each other.

"Working together we can share ideas and create strategies and opportunities," he said.

"The national economic summit will have a full-time secretariat which will continue to work with the stakeholders throughout the year to implement ideas that have been created and the strategies that have been shared."

Prof Prasad said this would create greater opportunities for business organisations and ease the burden of doing business in the country.

"We want the stakeholders in the Fiji economy to work with each other. Government must play its role in creating the right economic political climate for investment.

"It must build infrastructure, it must regulate sensibly and sensitively, but it must then get out of the way and let the people of Fiji work with each other.

"Opportunities are in abundance, for example, if you look at the demand for timber which has been increasing. We have a vast land area for forestry but we are still importing wood for construction. So these are areas where we need to look at in terms of new ideas."

Prof Prasad said the demand for wood worldwide was increasing.

"The question we have to ask is, why have we not been able to attract some big agricultural investors into the economy?

"Our people have a strong advantage over many other countries."








