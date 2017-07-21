Day for prayer, fasting

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA youth president Jope Koroisavou (right) in a file photo taken last month in Suva. Picture: File

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has declared every Wednesday a day for national prayer and fasting for its members.

This was confirmed by the party youth president, Jope Koroisavou, who said the day was for party members to seek divine guidance as the party prepared itself to contest the next general election.

Mr Koroisavou said the election battle for the party could not be won without divine guidance and blessings.

"If there was such a time when we as Fijians are called to come together on our knees to pray for the nation, this is it," he said.

"The members of the (SODELPA) youth council started the Blue Wednesday program on May 10, 2017, and invites the youth of Fiji to join us in seeking divine guidance and blessing for the challenging task ahead for the road to the 2018 election."

Mr Koroisavou said party leader Sitiveni Rabuka had told the party's youth wing that "the responsibility of running a nation is more than a human responsibility and beyond the capabilities of a person. It behoves that person who has been called to lead a nation, to seek divine guidance".

"We therefore call on the youths of Fiji and also all other political parties to join us every Wednesday in wearing blue and in fasting and offering prayers for Fiji.

"The SODELPA National Youth Council seeks only one thing for Fiji and that is His will be done in Fiji as it is in Heaven.

"The Blue Wednesday program complements the SODELPA headquarter's prayers at 12pm at the party office in Suva every Wednesday."