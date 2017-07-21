Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Call to work with police

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, July 21, 2017

LABASA Town special administrator Vijay Chand has called on communities to work with police and fight crime.

At the launch of this year's 2017 Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa, Mr Chand said crime prevention was everyone's business to help stop criminal activities.

"This carnival will always be seen as a milestone achievement in terms of interacting community partnership with police and diverting financial proceeds towards the benefit of the community at large, in terms of preventing crime," he said.

"It is everyone's responsibility and not only of the police force or members of the Duavata Crime Prevention committee.

"It starts from individual homes because everyone is directly or indirectly involved in ensuring the community they live in is a crime free one."

Mr Chand said the community should play its role to work with police in keeping a safe and secure community.

The festival will include six beauty queens, five kings, five princess contestants, six teen contestants and six Priscilla contestants.

With the theme "Duavata let's stop crime, It is everyone's responsibility", chairman of the carnival committee Satish Kumar thanked the contestants for coming on board this year.

"This is because we believe that combating crime is our collaborative efforts," he said.

The festival will be held at the Damodar City development site from next Saturday.








