Launch attracts big crowd

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, July 21, 2017

THE launch of the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival 2017 attracted a huge crowd on Wednesday night.

The crowd cheered and clapped as newly-included Priscilla contestants modelled on stage during the launch at the Banana Leaf Restaurant in Labasa.

This is expected to be one of the main highlights in this year's carnival as the six contestants compete for the Miss Priscilla 2017 crown.

Carnival committee chairman Satish Kumar said the inclusion of the Miss Priscilla pageant was to recognise the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

"This carnival means unity for all and including the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community shows that they are not forgotten as they are part of our community as well," he said.

Mr Kumar said the carnival needed togetherness.

"We need to work together as a community to stop crime and it is our duty as a community to look out for each other," he said.

"The inclusion of LGBT shows that everyone's safety matters and it is their right as a member of our community to use this platform and share their views on how to combat crime."

Mr Kumar said the carnival would have food stalls and entertainment, including ferries wheel rides for the children.

"This carnival is for everyone to enjoy and at the same time to come together as one," he said.








