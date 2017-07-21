Awareness session held on El Nino

/ Front page / News

THE Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) and the United Nations (UN) hosted an internal panel discussion and awareness session on the impact of El NiÃ±o in the Pacific region earlier in the week.

The meeting was designed to brief PHT members on the weather phenomenon with the aim of preparing participants for an effective co-ordinated humanitarian response should the need arise.

World Health Organization representative and acting UN resident co-ordinator, Dr Corrine Capuano said more than 60 million people around the world had been affected by the 2015/2016 El NiÃ±o episode and the six-month period from January to June 2016, which was the planet's warmest half-year on record.

"In the Northern Pacific, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia were severely affected and declared a state of emergency during the 2015/2016 El Nino period, while Vanuatu, Fiji and Papua New Guinea experienced El Nino-related events." Dr Capuano said.

In December 2016, the UN Secretary General's Special Envoys on El Nino and Climate released a guiding document on 'Preventing El Nino Southern Oscillation Episodes from Becoming a Disaster — a Blueprint for Action' or now commonly referred to as the UN Secretary General's Blueprint for Action.

"The release of this document indicates the commitment of the UN to support countries that are often affected by El Nino.

"The blueprint is offered as a tool to be used by any country, and while a broad range of national and international stakeholders must all play a part in implementing it, the single most important ingredient for success is national leadership by Government."

The PHT, which operates under the co-leadership of the UN resident co-ordinators in the Pacific, is based in Fiji and Samoa and its members consist of UN agencies, Red Cross, regional and bilateral organisations, national and international non-governmental organisations, faith-based and community based organisations, and donor partners.

The three-member panel comprised Ravind Kumar, director of Fiji Meteorological Service, Dr Corrine Capuano and David Hebblethwaite, the water security and governance co-ordinator at The Pacific Community (SPC).