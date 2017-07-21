Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Friday 21 July

Minister visits special school

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, July 21, 2017

GOVERNMENT and the people of Fiji need to work together to realise obligations on the rights of persons living with disabilities here and abroad.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, while visiting the Hilton Intervention Centre and the Hilton Special School in Suva on Wednesday.

She said the purpose of the visit was to see first-hand the care provided at the institution and to thank the school management for giving proper care and attention to students because their service ensured that children with special needs were not left behind in nation building and development.

"Government and the people of Fiji will need to work closer together in realising our obligations on the rights of persons living with disabilities both here and abroad," she said.

Frank Hilton Organisation's chief executive officer, Sureni Perera, said the management and staff members of the organisation were honoured that the minister was able to spend so much time at the facilities and truly understand the importance of the multi-disciplinary, child-centered approach which enabled children with disability to reach their fullest potential and access smooth transition to the mainstream.

"We truly hope that this visit will provide Frank Hilton Organisation with a good foundation by which we will continue to support and advocate better services for children with disabilities in Fiji," he said in a Department of Information statement.

The Frank Hilton Organisation, originally known as the Fiji Crippled Children's Society Suva branch, is the controlling authority of the Hilton Special School, Hilton Early Intervention Centre and Hilton House Hostel.








