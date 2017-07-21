Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Man convicted, to be sentenced today

Litia Cava
Friday, July 21, 2017

A MAN convicted of killing his brother will be sentenced by High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera today.

Justice Perera concurred with the opinion of one of the three assessors and convicted Aisake Vana Jr in the High Court in Suva.

The 38-year-old was charged with one count of manslaughter.

Vana Jr stabbed his younger brother, Suliasi Veisere, to death on April 5 last year after the two fought over a bowl of dhal.

Justice Perera said the accused was remorseful of his action, but he did not fully disclose what really happened on the day of the incident.








