Focus on yachts

+ Enlarge this image Chairman of the Serua Meeting Provincial Meeting Taito Nakalevu has a word with Vunivalu of Serua Ratu Peni Latinara during the Seura Provincial Meeting at Dranikula Village Hall in Serua yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority's border unit is monitoring yachts between Pacific Harbour and Denarau waters for alleged arms trafficking, illegal importation of illicit drugs and pornographic activities.

This was revealed by the unit's maritime team leader, Jale Samuwai, during the Serua Provincial Council meeting at Dranikula Village in Serua yesterday.

