Top NZ actor in for charity event

+ Enlarge this image Shortland Street actor Temiera Morrison with Ashlee Hawden-Sadlier at Nausori Airport last night. Picture: RAMA.

NEW Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who played the character of Dr Hone Ropate in the television series Shortland Street, arrived in the country last night.

"Fiji is like a medicine for happiness. I'm always happy to be here and whenever I'm invited to come to Fiji, I never decline," he said at Nausori International Airport. "In New Zealand the weather is very cold, and so most people are always angry. Here in Fiji, people are always happy and the weather is just too good."

