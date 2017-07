/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search semi finalist, dancer Demetria Tawake will will be joined by 9 other artists for the live show next Thursday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH a large crowd expected to attend next Thursday's Kaila! Star Search competition semi-final, contestants Demetria Tawake and Nonny have taken the onus upon themselves to strive for success in the event.

The duo, who are dancers, have enthralled and become one of the crowd favourites in the past rounds of the competition.

Read more on the theme the dancers will be depicting in their performance by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.