/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hamidan Bibi. Picture: FILE

HABITAT for Humanity Fiji has built 108 houses for families who lost their properties during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

The organisation's board chairperson, Hamidan Bibi, said the successful housing program had also produced new carpenters for the nation that was in dire need of carpenters following the monstrous cyclone.

Read more of the housing program by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.