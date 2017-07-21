Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FSC graduates reminded of their contribution

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, July 21, 2017

FIJI Sugar Corporation employees who graduated with certified courses from the Australian Pacific Technical College were reminded about the importance of their contribution towards the sugar industry.

FSC Labasa Mill manager and chief guest at the graduation, Karia Christopher encouraged them to have a positive and good attitude towards work, especially their customers.

Read more on how the graduates will be bale to assist the sugar industry by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tearful farewell
  2. Journals from the UK
  3. Sex 'was consensual'
  4. Yuri's love for Fiji
  5. Charred remains
  6. Man imprisoned for killing brother
  7. PM invites investors
  8. Humpback greets tourists in Lomaiviti waters
  9. Revival of Adi Natuicake Festival
  10. Advances 'not returned'

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)