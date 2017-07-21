FSC graduates reminded of their contribution

/ Front page / News

FIJI Sugar Corporation employees who graduated with certified courses from the Australian Pacific Technical College were reminded about the importance of their contribution towards the sugar industry.

FSC Labasa Mill manager and chief guest at the graduation, Karia Christopher encouraged them to have a positive and good attitude towards work, especially their customers.

